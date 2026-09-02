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Court to hear Ramaphosa’s bid to set aside Section 89 report

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing Parliament last month.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to set aside the Section 89 independent panel report on the Phala Phala saga will be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The report found that there was strong evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office regarding the theft of $580,000 in cash from his Phala-Phala farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo.

The National Assembly voted against the report in December 2022.

Some opposition parties then took the matter to the Constitutional Court.

The apex court invalidated Parliament’s decision to vote against implementing the report and ordered the establishment of an Impeachment Committee to institute proceedings against the President.

In July, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of Ramaphosa, who had applied for the temporary halting of the committee’s proceedings pending the ruling on his application to review the report.-Reporting by Yamkela Mtshiyo

Related video | Court delivers judgment in Ramaphosa’s impeachment halt bid

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