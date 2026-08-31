Court to hear Mapisa-Nqakula’s Section 174 application

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will on Monday hear arguments on a Section 174 application brought by former National Assembly Speaker and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula seeking to have the case against her discharged.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering, stemming from allegations that she solicited about R4.5 million in illicit payments from defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between 2016 and 2019.

The State alleges that about R2.1 million was received in cash.

Mapisa-Nqakula has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and denies wrongdoing.

Related video| Former National Assembly Speaker wants corruption charges dismissed:

;