Court to hear Mapisa-Nqakula’s bid to have corruption charges dropped

The High Court in Pretoria will on Thursday hear an update from the legal team of former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on its planned application for the withdrawal of the corruption charges against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.

Her legal team has argued that the state’s evidence is too weak to secure a conviction after the prosecution officially closed its case.

Last week, Mapisa-Nqakula’s defence informed the court that it intends to bring an application for a discharge in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The defence argues that the state has failed to present sufficient evidence to justify putting her to her defence.

The court is expected to hear an update on the application and determine the next step in the proceedings.

VIDEO | Mapisa-Nqakula corruption and money-laundering trial on August 12, 2026: