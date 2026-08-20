Court to hear Mapisa-Nqakula’s bid to drop charges on August 31st

The High Court in Pretoria will hear the former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s application to have her charges dropped on the 31st of this month.

On Thursday, the defence said it had not yet filed the application as this month’s transcriptions were still outstanding.

The judge has instructed the defence and state to file their arguments next week.

Mapisa-Nqakula has pleades not guilty to 12 of corruption and one of money laundering.

Her legal team has argued that the state’s evidence is too weak to secure a conviction after the prosecution officially closed its case.

VIDEO | Former National Assembly Speaker wants corruption charges dismissed: