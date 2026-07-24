Court to deliver judgment in Ramaphosa’s impeachment halt bid

The Western Cape High Court is set to deliver its judgment regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to temporarily halt Parliament’s Section 89 Impeachment Committee pending a review of the independent panel’s Phala Phala report.

The President wants the committee to pause for at least three months, in anticipation of his application to review the Section 89 Independent Panel report, which found that he had a case to answer in the theft on his Phala Phala farm.

The Impeachment Committee was established after the Constitutional Court ruled in May that the National Assembly had acted irrationally when it voted against implementing the panel’s report and that impeachment proceedings should be instituted against the President.

The matter was heard over two days by a full bench of the Western Cape division last week.

Political analyst, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, says the judgment will bring clarity to all parties involved.

“The judgment from the Western Cape High Court is very important in clarifying as to whether the President is within his right to approach this particular court and ask it to review certain parts of this particular judgment. It is also very important for the committee itself to clarify its mandate to ensure that as it proceeds with this work it is confident that it is on the right track, [it] is doing what is expected of them,” explains Ndevu.

Ramaphosa Judgment | All eyes will be on WC High Court