[File Image] Three of the four police officers have had brushes with the law in the past, including attempted murder and drunk driving.

Judgment in the bail application of the four police officers accused of fatally shooting Mthokozisi Ntumba during a students’ protest in Braamfontein is expected to be delivered on Friday.

Constable Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Sergeant Cidraas Motseathata, 43, Sergeant Madimetsa Legodi, 37, and Warrant Officer Victor Mohammed, 51 made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) a few days after the incident.

The State is opposing bail.

State prosecutor Nkosinathi Zuma says six cartridge cases were found at the crime scene.

He says students were also shot at during the protest and were taken to hospital.

Zuma says CCTV footage and a report from a ballistics expert indicate that Ntumba was shot with a rubber bullet at close range.

The 35-year old Ntumba was not part of the protest but was caught between the police and protesting students as he was leaving a local clinic.

He says the medical reports of the injured students also show that they were shot at close range with rubber bullets.

The State says despite the protest not being violent, a police Nyala pulled up and the police began shooting at students.

Shortly after Ntumba’s death, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family to pay his condolences and to assure them that justice will be served.

The police officers will remain in custody until Friday.