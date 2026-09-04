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Court to deliver judgement in Gagash, wife bail application

TMPD officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife Charlotte Tibana appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on September 3, 2026.
  • TMPD officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife Charlotte Tibana appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on September 3, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rendani Raliphaswa
SABC News

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo is expected to rule on the bail application of Tshwane Metro Police (TMPD) officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife, an estate lawyer, Charlotte Tibana.

The couple has been fighting for their release since their arrest in mid-August.

They are facing 43 counts of fraud, money laundering, and theft.

They allegedly defrauded about R6 million from the estate accounts of six families, of which Tibana was an administrator.

They allegedly used the funds to finance their lavish lifestyles and the buying of luxury vehicles.

Their lawyer, Advocate Hlawu Maluleke, has told the court the accused are willing to share their daily locations and report to nearby police stations daily, if granted bail.

However, the state has said that the couple cannot be trusted to comply with bail conditions, saying they were not honest in their initial affidavits.

Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi will make a ruling at midday on Friday.-Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana

Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane, Charlotte Tibana bail bid: Rendani Raliphaswa reports

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