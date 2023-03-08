The 19 mineworkers from Lonmin Marikana platinum, now Sibanye Stillwater operations, will know on Thursday whether their trial for the murder of 10 people in the days leading up to the 2012 Marikana massacre, will be postponed or not.

The miners asked that the trial stand down until a review application on their prosecution is heard in the High Court in Pretoria.

The 19 men brought an application on Monday when the trial commenced in the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase.

They also argued their legal representative Advocate Dali Mpofu’s diary is currently full. The state is not opposing the application.

Acting Judge Andrew Reddy reserved judgment until Thursday.