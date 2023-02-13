The High Court in Pietermaritzburg is today expected to begin sentencing eight men in connection with several murders and attempted murders that took place at the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, Durban.

The suspects were found guilty in October last year of crimes that were committed between 2014 and 2016.

The court heard that before the crimes, the suspects conspired with each other to eliminate or kill residents of the hostel who threatened their control of the establishment.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says, “Sentencing in proceedings is to begin in the Pietermaritzburg High Court from the 13th to the 16th of February. The men in this matter were convicted in October last year of various charges including murder, attempted murder as well as unlawful position of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.”

The NPA has since maintained the position that the murders at the hostel were purely criminal.