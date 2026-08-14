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Court suspends the appointment of NSFAS administrator

NSFAS branding seen at an Application Outreach Drive in this image captured on 13 October 2026.
  • NSFAS branding
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)
SABC News

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has granted interim relief suspending the appointment of Professor Hlengani Mathebula as administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) pending the final determination of a legal challenge brought by seven NSFAS board members.

The court has interdicted Mathebula from continuing in the role.

The board members approached the High Court challenging Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela’s decision to dissolve the NSFAS board, place the scheme under administration and appoint Mathebula as administrator.

The decision by the High Court in Pretoria follows a court application brought by seven NSFAS board members in May, after Minister Manamela dissolved the board, placed the scheme under administration and appointed Professor Hlengani Mathebula as administrator.

Manamela said the board’s composition did not comply with the NSFAS Act, among other concerns.

The court has also given the board members the go-ahead to continue with the management, governance and administration of NSFAS.

They will remain in their positions pending the final determination of their legal challenge.

Video: NSFAS | Administrator under fire over adviser payments:

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