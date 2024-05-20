Court sentences grandfather for raping his grandchild

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Upington grandfather has been sentence to seven years imprisonment for raping his granddaughter.

The 15-year-old was raped in August last year when she was visiting her grandparents.

The minor told the court that her 55-year-old grandfather raped her at night while her grandmother was asleep in the same house after she used the toilet.

Police spokesperson, Omphile Masegela explains, “The victim who was staying with her grandparents reported to her grandmother in the morning of 13 August 2023 that her grandfather raped her during the night. They reported to the police and the grandfather was arrested later that day. He was denied bail and remained in custody during the period of the trial.”