Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, has ruled that people working for Ten10 Films can remain in court during the trial.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, acting for accused one to four, had argued that Ten10 Films, which produced a Netflix documentary should be barred from attending the proceedings.

Ten10 Films’ lawyer had responded that there was nothing illegal the production company was doing.

The defence had accused the company of exposing potential witnesses to intimidation after the documentary was flighted on Netflix four days before the trial kicked off.

Advocate Ben Winks for Ten10, “You looked me in the eye and said there is nothing that prevents them from filming. I didn’t have the instruction My Lord and legally there is nothing preventing them from doing so. We are being accused of having bridged the sub judice, for the first time we are being accused of breaching it. We have not been given an opportunity to answer that case that we never obliged to the sub judice law and ought to [be] punished and set out like a dog.”

Below is the live stream of the trial: