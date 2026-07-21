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Court restricts media coverage of Govender brothers’ trial

Former private security bosses Farrel and Darren Govender appear before the Durban High Court in KwaZulu-Natal on 20 July 2026.
  • Former private security bosses Farrel and Darren Govender appear before the Durban High Court in KwaZulu-Natal on 20 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Zanele Buthelezi
Celumusa Zulu

The Durban High Court has ruled that journalists will be permitted to record only certain parts of the trial of former private security bosses Farrel and Darren Govender.

The two were seeking to prevent the media from broadcasting their murder trial live.

The brothers are accused of the 2024 murder of Durban businessman Shailen Singh.

They argued that witness statements contain sensitive information and that live coverage could allow state witnesses to watch proceedings before giving evidence.

Judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa says no formal application has been made by the media to broadcast the proceedings.

“Unless the media submits a formal application and receives court approval to broadcast the trial, they should only be permitted to cover and report on the plea-taking arguments presented and judgment issued. Consequently, while the media may be present in court, they are restricted to broadcasting only the plea process, arguments presented in court, rulings made by the court, and final judgment in this matter,” says Judge Mathenjwa.

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