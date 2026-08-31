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Court reserves judgment on Mapisa-Nqakula’s section 174 bid

  • Former South African Defence Minister and former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, April 4, 2024.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Zara Groenewald

Judgment has been reserved on the Section 174 application for the discharge of former speaker of the National Assembly and minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in her corruption and money laundering trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Judgment will be delivered next Monday.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s defence argues that the state has failed to bring sufficient evidence against the former minister, saying there is no proof of her physically accepting cash payments or organizing money exchanges.

The state argues they have a solid case and the application is a test to see how the court feels about the case so far.

State Advocate Emile Van Der Merwe, says, “The reason why this application was brought, my lady, is either to test the court’s feelings about the matter going forward or a fishing expedition to see what the state argues, so they know what to prepare going forward with the defence case.”

RELATED VIDEO | Court to hear Mapisa-Nqakula’s bid to have corruption charges dropped

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