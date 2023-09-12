The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a previous ruling by the court, imposing costs on him.

This development pertains to Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The full bench of the Gauteng High Court had previously set aside Zuma’s bid against Ramaphosa, marking a critical juncture in this ongoing legal dispute.

The crux of the matter revolves around Zuma’s allegations that Ramaphosa bears criminal liability as an accessory after the fact for his purported failure to investigate prosecutor Billy Downer.

Downer is accused of leaking Zuma’s medical records during his arms deal case.

Zuma’s appeal dismissed: Canny Maphanga

