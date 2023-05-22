The Orkney Magistrate’s Court in North West has rejected murder accused, Sibusiso Kula’s application to have his murder case struck off the court roll.

The former ANC MP, who is out on R50 000 bail, was arrested earlier this year after being linked to the murder of his wife Jennifer Mohlomi-Kula.

Police say Mohlomi-Kula was found murdered at their home in Kanana township near Klerksdorp in November last year.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in North West, Henry Mamothame says, “The NPA welcomes the judgment by the Orkney Magistrate’s Court, rejecting Kula’s application to have his case struck off the roll. We believe that the judgment is correct, as Kula’s reasons carried no merit in relations to the charges levelled against him. He has indicated in court that he will be filing a review application following the judgment. However, this will not deter the state from focusing on completion of investigations, in preparation for trial. The case was postponed to 30 June 2023 for further investigations.”

Opposition parties want murder accused Sibusiso Kula removed as a Member of Parliament: