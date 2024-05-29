Court postpones Vincent Smith corruption case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court in Johannesburg has postponed the case against former Member of Parliament Vincent Smith to July 30, 2024, to allow him to finalise funding for his legal fees.

Smith faces corruption charges related to alleged gratification received from the now-defunct BOSASA, which he failed to declare in Parliament as required by law.

He is also accused of failing to disclose the taxable income of his company, Euroblitz, between March 2009 and July 2018, estimated at over R25 million.

Hawks spokesperson Henry Mamothame elaborates, “Judge Mohamed Ismail ordered this postponement to be final, as the matter had been postponed on numerous occasions. He further ordered for a trial date to be decided on when the matter sits in July. Smith’s bail was extended and he was warned to avail himself during the next court sitting on July 30, 2024.”

Vincent Smith and Angelo Agrizzi to appear in court

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>