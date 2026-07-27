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Court postpones DJ Warras pre-trial to allow for docket finalisation

  • FILE | DJ Warras' alleged shooter, Armindo Pacula, and the alleged orchestrator of the killing, Victor Majola, appear before a Joburg court, 18 June 2026.
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  • SABC News
Refilwe Mekoa

The High Court in Johannesburg has postponed the pre-trial hearing of two men accused of murdering media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock to August 19, to allow for the finalisation of the case docket.

Stock was shot and killed in Johannesburg’s city centre in December last year.

Victor Majola and Armindo Pacula face charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The pre-trial proceedings resumed on Monday after the matter was postponed last Friday due to the absence of the alleged mastermind, Majola, following administrative confusion.

Judge William Karam presided over the proceedings.

“The court notes that a meeting will be held between accused number two’s legal representatives and the state with regards to finalisation issues relating to the docket. The meeting will take place this Wednesday as informed that is the 29th of July 2026. The matter then is postponed to the 19th of August 2026. In the event that Mr. Du Plessis, counsel for accused number 2 is still on record, it is envisioned that a pre-trial will take place on that date, both accused are to remain in custody.”

Video| Pre-trial conference into murder of DJ Warras:

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