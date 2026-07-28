Court postpones DA’s urgent Tshwane application

The High Court in Pretoria has postponed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) urgent application challenging the suspension of Tshwane City Manager Johann Mettler and seeking the reinstatement of the City’s Group CFO, Gareth Mnisi, until Wednesday.

The DA approached the court to review and set aside what it describes as unlawful council resolutions.

Earlier this month, the Tshwane Council voted to place Mettler on precautionary suspension pending an independent investigation into allegations of maladministration, irregular appointments of senior officials, governance failures and other related concerns.

The DA’s Tshwane Mayoral Candidate Cilliers Brink says, “It’s just a procedural matter; there are many urgent cases on the roll, so this is just case management. You’ll see me here tomorrow (Wednesday) to hear the case, and it’s clear from the presence of the court that there is public interest here, which the acting judge also acknowledged.”

VIDEO | DA challenges Mettler suspension, Mnisi reinstatement: