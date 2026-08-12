Court postpones case of man accused in Reiger Park murders

The case against a 23 year old man arrested in connection with the murders of two women and two police officers in Reiger Park, East Rand has been postponed to the 25th of this month at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court.

Reegan Collins was arrested over the weekend following a multi-disciplinary operation that led to the recovery of two R5 rifles, at the KwaDukathole Informal Settlement in Germiston.

At the time of his arrest he was out on bail for two separate cases of murder as well as two cases of attempted murder.

Collins is facing four counts of murder as well as possession of unlicensed firearms.

He made a brief appearance in the dock under heavy police guard before his case was postponed for a formal bail application.

Collins who spent the last few nights behind bars, stood in the dock looking visibly shaken, while heavily armed police officers kept a careful watch on proceedings.

VIDEO | Reiger Park suspect appears before court: