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Court postpones case against multiple murder accused Ndodana Tshuma

  • Triple murder accused Ndodana Tshuma appears before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on September 10, 2026.
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  • SABC News
SABC

The case against UK fugitive and multiple murder accused, Ndodana Tshuma, has been postponed at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The case will be back in court on the 30th of September and October 1st.

He is wanted in the UK in connection with the murder of his wife and two daughters in Bedfordshire in July.

Tshuma, who is a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, fled the UK shortly before the bodies of his wife and their daughters were discovered at their home.

He was later arrested in Johannesburg following an international manhunt.

He has pleaded guilty to four charges linked to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as contravening South Africa’s Immigration Act.

Video| UK family murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma appears in court | 10 September 2026:

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