The Naphuno Magistrate’s Court outside Tzaneen in Limpopo postponed the case against the farm manager, Mark Scott-Crossley. The matter will resume on the 4th of October for the continuation of the judgment.

Scott-Crossley allegedly ran over a farm worker, Silence Mabunda, with a car at Hoedspruit in 2016, injuring him and breaking his cell phone.

The court was expected to deliver judgment on the two charges faced by Scott-Crossley. He is facing two charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property. Scott-Crossley pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He failed in an earlier bid to have a higher court strike his case off the roll.

Scott-Crosley is not new to controversy. In 2005, the Phalaborwa Circuit High Court found him guilty of throwing his employee, Nelson Chisale into a lion’s enclosure. However, the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside his murder conviction in 2007. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment on the lesser offence of being an accessory.

The Mabunda family spokesperson, Nyiko Mabunda says the prolonged matter is emotionally draining.

“Justice is somehow delayed. This case has been going on for seven years now. It might appear as a case but to us as a family we are talking about a person, we are talking about life, we are talking about pain, it takes us back and when it is delayed, it is somehow prolonging the pain and every time it seats, he has to replay he had to reflect,” says Nyiko.

Judgment on the matter has been set for two days in October.