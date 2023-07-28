The High Court in Pretoria has given the Department of Correctional Services and Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts (BCC) until August 31 to finalise a mediation process for a dispute over the termination of the Mangaung Prison contract.

The department terminated the contract after news broke about the escape of convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Center.

In a last-ditch attempt by BCC to stop the department from terminating the prison management contract, the BCC lodged a dispute over the termination.

Correctional Services Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says, “The parties will have to mediate their disputes in accordance with (the) concessions contract and this is expected to be concluded before the 31st of August 2023. A notice of termination remains in force pending the finalisation of the mediation proceedings. Both parties reserve their rights pending the final determination of the mediation process. A court order has been issued in this regard.”

VIDEO: The Institute for Security Studies’ Willem Else on termination notice of the G4S contract at Mangaung Prison:

