The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered the reinstatement of Mpho Phalatse as the executive mayor of the City.

It has declared all the African National Congress’s (ANC) decisions unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. They include the election of Dada Morero as the City’s mayor.

Phalatse was ousted during a motion of no-confidence vote last month. Morero was then elected as mayor.

Judge Raylene Keightley says the decision by council speaker Colleen Makhubele taken during the Programming Committee meeting on September 29 to schedule an Extraordinary meeting of council the next day was unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.

It was at this same meeting that the motion of no confidence vote was discussed and put on the Agenda for the council meeting of September 30.

She says the decision taken on the 30th to elect Morero as Joburg mayor is also declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid, adding that Phalatse is the lawful Mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

All decisions taken by Morero as mayor have also been declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

