Court orders ANC in EC to provide data sought by disgruntled members

The High Court at KuGompo City in the Eastern Cape, has ordered that the African National Congress (ANC) provides the raw data sought by disgruntled members to be submitted to its Registrar within 10 days.

The court further ordered the party to pay legal costs of the applicants.

The application for the raw data was filed after the applicants raised their unhappiness over the sitting of Branch General Meetings ahead of the interdicted Provincial Elective Conference which was set to be held in March.

They argued that there were incidents of the manipulation of processes, ID harvesting and fraudulent activities during these BGMs.

The legal representative of the applicants, Sinawo Mkhangela, says they are pleased with the court’s outcome.

“It’s about the attendance registers that you must be given of the branches 2025, 2026. So, I think now we’re moving closer and finalizing that pending application. So, even the applicant now is pleased that what he went to court to do, he got it. And then the court, of course, may see in the judgment that the court was not pleased with how the respondent have dealt with this medal have behaving in this matter. And as a result, the court decided to punish them. With an order of cost, which is scale B. It’s a sign that the court is not happy. It ordered them to pay costs, but not just ordinary costs. It must be scale B as a form of showing a displeasure to a conduct of a particularly.”