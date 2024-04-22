Court hears testimony on fatal shooting from Meyiwa’s brother

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard a statement by Senzo Meyiwa’s brother on what allegedly happened the night the Bafana Bafana captain was fatally shot.

Five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa.

Thulani Mngomezulu, who represents accused Muzi Sibiya has been cross-examining the investigating officer sergeant Batho Mogola.

Mngomezulu: What we gather is that the person who shot Senzo is Longwe Twala.

Baloyi: We submit. The only way is to call the witness.

Mngomezulu: This is contained in the defence case.

Mngomezulu: The person who killed Senzo Meyiwa is not here.

But, Mngomezulu did not stop there. He put it to Sergeant Batho Mogola, one of the case investigators, that in fact the shooter who killed Meyiwa was one of the occupants inside the house and this happened during a scuffle.

Mngomezulu: Senzo was shot according to the evidence I have, when he was separating Longwe and Zandi when they were fighting.

Longwe when he came to Kelly’s house, he was drunk and in possession of a 38 special revolver. There were three shots fired and three people were injured. Senzo was shot dead, Longwe shot himself in his ankle and the other was fired on the floor as a result Zandi was injured.

Mogola: I don’t have knowledge of what counsel is putting to this court.

And even according to Mngomezulu, this case is cooked, all the police involved are lying to shield someone.

Mngomezulu: They all cooked this evidence. Everything is a cover-up here. They know who they are protecting.

Mogola: I view that as an insult. (continue until Mogola finishes her answer).

But, the state objected.

State prosecutor, Adv George Baloyi: This is not just double but triple hearsay.

Mngomezulu then revealed that all this is contained in a statement by Meyiwa’s brother Sfiso, which the interpreter then read out in court.

The statement further revealed that Sfiso indicated he was told all this by soccer mogul and Orlando Pirates Chair Dr Irvin Khoza.

Voice of interpreter – Aubrey Jonas: “Mr Irvin Khoza told me in 2014 that the story of the robbers entering the house was not true. It was a story for the media. Mr. Irvin Khoza and his son, we were going to choose a coffin, I was with him. When we reached the parlour the coffin was chosen. My sister-in-law Mandisa was also there. He said I would like to say that Senzo Meyiwa was not shot by robbers. These were the actual words of Mr. Irvin Khoza. There were no intruders, Senzo Meyiwa was shot by mistake as there was a fight between Zandi and her boyfriend. I want this matter to be investigated as to who told Mr. Irvin Khoza this.”

Baloyi: Mr. Khoza has submitted a statement and refuted this. I think this is unfair.

