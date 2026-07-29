Court hears police lacked grounds for search warrant in Matlala case

The High Court in Johannesburg has heard that the officer involved in the arrest of accused number one Musa Kekana did not have sufficient information to apply for a search warrant before entering his property.

Captain Phimi Sekgobela is currently under cross-examination in a trial-within-a-trial detailing the events leading up to Kekana’s arrest following the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, in April 2024.

Kekana, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, Matlala’s wife Tsakani, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama face multiple charges linked to the alleged attempted murders of businessman Joe Sibanyoni, socialite Tebogo Thobejane, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

Sekgobela returned to the dock on Wednesday to continue with his cross-examination.

Accused number one Musa Kekana’s attorney, Riaan Gissing then resumed with his interrogation of Sekgobela, asking him to explain why he failed to obtain a search warrant before arresting his client.

Sekgobela responded by telling the court that he had to act fast to preserve as much evidence as possible.

“Because at the time I did not know the name that I was to apply the search warrant for. With the experience that I have, I have not come across an application for a search warrant with only an address and not a name. At least maybe if I had an alias name, like known as, then it was a different story.”

Earlier, the legal counsel representing accused number five, Nthabiseng Nzama, withdrew from the case due to a lack of financial instructions from Nzama. Judge Cassim Moosa has ruled that Nardus Grove, who represents accused number two will also represent Nzama for the remainder of the trial.

“ The court was also informed that to mitigate any form of delay in the matter the counsel have spoken and engaged and it has been agreed that Mr Grove who appears for accused 2 will now takeover and represent accused number 5 for the duration of these proceedings.”

Proceedings were postponed just after lunch on Wednesday to allow the state time to furnish the defence with certain documents requested earlier in the day. The trial will resume on Thursday morning.

VIDEO | Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and co-accused appear in court: