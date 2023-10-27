Court hears Ntanzi was booked out for 18 hours before he confessed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The day before accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi, made his first confession to Lieutenant Colonel Mohale Raphadu, he was booked out of the police holding cells for about 18 hours. This emerged during Raphadu’s cross-examination at the Pretoria High Court, probing the killing of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

Ntanzi was first arrested on June 16, 2020, and three days later he was brought before Raphadu at the Moroka Police Station to make a confession in relation to the former Bafana Bafana captain’s 2014 murder.

Amid allegations of torture and coercion leading up to the confession, the defence has been probing records of what happened in the three days between the time Ntanzi was arrested and the time he confessed to Raphadu.

The court has heard that on the 17th the suspect was booked out at 16h55 for three hours by Sergeant Mogane and the following day he was booked out again by the same officer at 8h15 for a different matter (Nongoma case) and was booked back in the wee hours of the following morning at 02h30 – 18 hours later.

Hours later, Ntanzi confessed in relation to the Meyiwa murder.

Raphadu, who says he examined the suspect’s body for possible injuries, is the third witness to tell the court that Ntanzi was calm, relaxed and a willing participant when he confessed.

Previously, Magistrate Vivian Cronje who took the second confession from Ntanzi on June 24 as well as Interpreter Tshepiso Motlhaping who was present during the submission, told the court that Ntanzi had indicated his will to confess.

To paint a picture of torture by the police, Advocate Zandile nmMshololo, suggested to Raphadu that the fact that he had not witnessed any injuries on the suspect’s body did not mean there had not been any torture.

Mshololo: And if he was tubed you wouldn’t see that on his body?

Raphadu: Correct.

Mshololo: And it doesn’t mean if someone was assaulted you would see the injuries.

Raphadu: It is very rare.

Mshololo: If they were tortured you wouldn’t see any injuries.

Raphadu: I have never seen a person who had been tortured.

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu says he will argue that Raphadu, who is a Peace Officer of the SAPS, was incorrectly appointed and did not have the authority to take down confessions.

Mngomezulu has accused Raphadu of being present when Ntanzi was assaulted, also in the presence of chief investigator Brigadier Bongani Ginida. According to the defence Gininda had brought a prepared confession statement which the suspect was forced to sign.

Constable Nkosingiphile Maphumulo, who together with his colleague Constable Nakedi Monareng, transported accused 1, Muzi Sibiya to the Diepkloof Police where he is said to have confessed to Colonel Mhlanganyela Mbotho, has also concluded his testimony in court.

Maphumulo has denied that the suspect was assaulted in front of him, also telling the court that on the day he did not record anything in his pocketbook because he didn’t have it around that time.

Mngomezulu: How can we ascertain that you were on duty on that day?

Maphumulo: When we report for duty it is written down that we are on duty.

Mngomezulu: When he was arrested you were involved in the torturing of the suspect.

Maphumulo: No, I was not part of that.

The trial continues.

Constable Wendel Jonathan is currently on the witness stand. He is the officer who took Ntanzi to Raphadu at the Moroka Police Station.

