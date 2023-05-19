The High Court in Pretoria has heard of how Zandile Khumalo rushed to a neighbour’s house for help after Senzo Meyiwa was shot. Musician Kelly Khumalo’s sister is testifying in the Meyiwa murder trial.

Zandlle Khumalo was describing how she had compressed Meyiwa’s torso to stop him from bleeding while en route to the hospital after he had been shot. Khumalo says she kept on checking and touching Meyiwa’s face asking him to keep his eyes open. He died in hospital.

The Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain was shot at Kelly’s home in Voosloorus, Ekurhuleni, eight years ago.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial:

Asked to describe the first suspect, she says, he was neither too short, nor too high. His complexion was shiny. He was darkish, but not a lot. He had a “contoured” face.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 19, 2023

Five people are on trial for his murder. Khumalo says she wanted to call 10111 but had a mental block and froze as she was in shock.

State prosecutor George Baloyi is leading Khumalo in her testimony.

“I entered Phiri’s premises through the gate and screamed at her and said please call the police and the ambulance. She then asked me what happened, I related to her that intruders came to the house and shot Senzo.”

On Thursday Khumalo broke down during her testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, lashing out at the accused.

She has been testifying in the trial in the high court in Pretoria. Khumalo accused the five men of having ruined her family’s life.

“Are you guys even aware of what you did to our lives? Are you guys even aware of what you did to us as a family that day? The damage that you guys caused.”