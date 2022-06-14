Advocate Malesela Teffo, the lawyer for four of the accused in the trial into the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa says the state has been in possession of the two dockets which have been central in the matter.

This comes after prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi told the court that he only received the mysterious second docket into the crime last Wednesday, the same time as defence counsel for the fifth accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

The docket which the Director of Public Prosecutions has responded to, saying it had no merit in pointing to the then-girlfriend of the goalkeeper, Kelly Khumalo and six others with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Five men are on trial in the North Gauteng High Court for the murder of the goalkeeper who was shot during an alleged robbery at Vosloorus in 2014.

This is how Advocate Teffo argued his case.

“I’ve been told that Adv Baloyi was in possession of 375 as early January 2022. So he was in possession of both dockets 636 and 375. It was only after Adv Baloyi prosecuted five accused on 737 and leave 375 as it was,” adds Teffo.

Live Proceedings below:



Second docket was an internal opinion

On Monday, the court heard that a second docket was an internal opinion from a junior state advocate, and that the Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng never made the decision to charge occupants who were in the house where the soccer star was shot.

This follows the decision by the defence lawyer for accused number 5, Advocate Zandile Mshololo asking for the state to explain why the persons in the docket opened in 2019 were not charged.

Mshololo halted her cross-examination to go over a second docket in the murder case which fingers Meyiwa’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo and six others as the suspects.