Kelly Khumalo spent some time speaking to the lifeless body of the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, kissed him on his forehead before she started taking off his earrings and his watch after he was declared dead at the Botshelong Hospital in Vosloorus.

These are some of the details that came out at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria where Zandi Khumalo, Kelly’s younger sister, is giving testimony about how the former Bafana Bafana star was murdered.

Zandi says she noticed Meyiwa’s temperature was dropping as they closer to the hospital. Upon arrival, she says she was the person that got out of the car and rushed inside the reception and screamed for help before some hospital staff came out with a stretcher which they loaded Meyiwa on.

“When we got to the hospital, they took over, and took him out of the car as we stood by. I remember that at the time, Kelly and I were embracing each other and comforting each other. They then put him onto the stretcher and pushed him into the premises and placed in him into a room in there,” says Zandi.

Zandi: I remember that at the time, Kelly and I were embracing each other and comforting each other. They then put him onto the stretcher and pushed him into the premises and place in him into a room in there.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 19, 2023

After a while, she says, her mother arrived with Longwe Thwala, and moments later, they heard the mother wailing from the room where Meyiwa had been taken to.

“That was when I knew something was not right,” says Zandi.

Zandi: She then came and she was with one of the doctors and they said Senzo was no more. Judge: Who said that? Zandi: Even though I cannot clearly remember, I think it was the doctor. Then Kelly asked to see him and she asked me to accompany him.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 19, 2023

Zandi says she accompanied Kelly to the room where she spent some time speaking to Meyiwa’s corpse.

“We then entered the room where he was lying. Then Kelly started to talk to him and I can’t remember what she was saying. She kissed him on the forehead. She then took off the earrings he was wearing and I think she also took off the watch he had on his wrist,” says Zandi.

She says the left the room where Meyiwa’s body was and there were people outside.

“After a while, Mr Chicco Twala arrived. He was then informed that Senzo was no more. He leaned against a wall next to him and slid down until he sat,” she recalls.

Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, who had hours earlier arrived in Joburg from Durban, previously told the court that he too kissed Meyiwa on the forehead when he went to see his body at the hospital.

“When I went to view him the second time, because they didn’t want me to go in there, and Kelly followed me and I asked him, ‘Senzo, is this what you called me to see?’ The nurse wanted us to go out. I kissed him on his forehead and then Kelly removed his watch,” testified Madlala.

Madlala, Mthokozisi Thwala and Zandi have all testified it was moments after this that a fight ensued in the hospitals, although their testimonies do not fully agree on who participated in that fight.

Zandi says it was at this time that a lot of people arrived including Orlando Pirates players, before Meyiwa’s wife, Mandisa, arrived with her friends and started assaulting Kelly.

However, Thwala previously told the court that during the fight Mandisa had stood right by him and was not part of the fight against Kelly.

The trial continues.

Zandi: I cannot clearly remember if my mother got into the same car or whether she went back to Longwe’s car.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 19, 2023