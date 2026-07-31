Accused in Meyiwa trial says investigating officer Gininda is a liar

Accused number three in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial Mthobisi Mncube has accused the lead investigating officer, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, of allegedly pressuring investigators and witnesses to alter their statements in order to implicate him.

Mncube is testifying at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria about his alleged involvement in the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa who was shot and killed in October 2014.

Earlier in the trial, retired senior SAPS commander revealed that he refused to change his police statement during a meeting with Gininda.

On Friday, Mncube was questioned about statements made by witnesses who have testified before the court.

Earlier in the trial, retired senior SAPS commander Vincent Leshabane testified that he refused to alter his statement because he believed doing so would amount to defeating the ends of justice and could ultimately lead to his arrest.

Mncube says this supports his claim that investigating officers had a motive to mislead the court.

“General Leshabane told the court that Zungu came to him crying telling him that Gininda said he should make a false statement. All this is just clear that it’s just a plot. The state now said to Leshabane he should change the statement it’s just hearsay and that he must not mentioned that Zungu heard from Gwabini that Ntanzi and Sibiya are suspected in Senzo’s death,” explains Mncube.

“They said he should say that Zungu was present, that he was with us at Basotho hostel [in] Vosloorus on the day Senzo Meyiwa died. All this one can see that this is a plot that there are people that have been marked to take responsibility of this matter just like Jesus Christ,” he adds.

Mncube also accused the investigating officers of lying to implicate all the accused in the trial of the murder.

“He that man is a liar, he lies unprovoked he lies as though he went to school to learn how to lie”

Mncube further told the court, that the statements give by witnesses and investigating officers differed on the description of the person who entered the house on the night Meyiwa was killed.

“Zongo is talking about a person that had on dreadlocks that hit the back, plaited. The people that were in the house also spoke about a person who had dreadlocks. Short ones. That hits the neck, which were not plaited. Because they said a hat fell. Failed. If the person had plaited dreadlocks, they would have mentioned that the intruder had dreadlock which were plaited and they wouldn’t have made a mistake to say that that person has long dreadlocks. So, those are two different things that have been said in court,” explains Mncube.

He is expected to continue with his testimony when the trial resumes on Monday.

Today’s proceedings: