A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia has told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that he did not take notice of some evidence, when he went to the crime scene for the first time on the night of the incident.

This includes a bullet hole in the kitchen door and a fragment of a bullet behind glass jars on the kitchen counter.

He says he only discovered the evidence when he came back for a second time hours later.

Mosia left the scene for a few hours to attend to other cases, leaving the scene in charge of the late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu.

Five men are on trial for the premeditated murder of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper who was shot at the home of his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother in 2014 in Vosloorus.

Mosia is being grilled by defence counsel for accused number 5, Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Advocate Mshololo: “Let us go back [to] when you took the pictures the following day. You had left that spot depicted in 124 with Brigadier Philani Ndlovu and you are not in a position to tell the court the condition of that picture a day before when you arrived for the first time. You did not take any notice?”

Mosia: “I did not take any notice my Lord.”

Earlier, defence counsel for the accused said he will bring evidence that the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was allegedly shot by his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo by mistake.

Mosia says an eyewitness will also testify that a meeting between senior police officials was held to conceal the crime.

