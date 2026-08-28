Court hears Gagash, wife wiped out estates of five families

The Hawks investigating officer Colonel Daniel Makuwa has told the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo that a

Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) officer and his wife have withdrawn almost all funds from five families’ estate accounts.

Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife Charlotte Tibana, who is a lawyer, are facing fraud charges after targeting the families’ deceased estate accounts.

Colonel Makuwa says that the affected families are angry.

He also says that the lives of the accused would be in danger if they were released on bail.

“Yesterday when my advocate was adding the charges, he did mention that one of the estates has been wiped out, only R5 000 is remaining on that estate.”

Gagash and his wife are now facing 35 charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption after the state added more charges yesterday.

The charges come after the family of the late Lawrence Kove laid a complaint.

The two accused allegedly defrauded the deceased estate accounts of the Masha, Mathabatha, Maswanganyi, Moetji and Kove families of more than R4 million.

Their bail hearing continues in the court.

-Report by Avhapfani Munyai