Court hears Gagash Nonyane earns R80k weekly from extra work

The defence team in the bail application of Tshwane Metro Police (TMPD) officer, Peter “Gagash” Nonyane, and his wife, an estate attorney, Charlotte Tibana, has told the court that Nonyane makes extra income as MC and as a partner at a Pretoria night club.

Lawyer Advocate Hlawu Maluleke was reading a supplementary affidavit in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

Nonyane and Tibana are facing 43 counts of fraud, money laundering and corruption involving millions of rand allegedly stolen from deceased estate accounts.

Maluleke has said that Nonyane earns thousands of rand a week through his extra work.

“I utilise the money that I earn from the establishment and any bookings I receive as an MC. I use the money to pay for my monthly expenses including payments of my obligation towards my vehicle which is a Mercedes-Benz V300 financed under Toyota finance. On average an approximate amount of R80 000 is paid into my account on a weekly basis.”

VIDEO | TMPD officer Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane and wife Charlotte Tibana’s bail application:



-Report by Nsuku Shiluvana