Court hears Charlotte Tibana attempted to interfere with witnesses

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has heard that a lawyer accused of defrauding three estates has attempted to interfere with the witnesses.

Constable Khutsiso Thobejane is opposing the bail application of Charlotte Tibana and her husband, Peter Nonyane, popularly known as ‘Gagash’.

Tibana and Nonyane allegedly defrauded three estates of more than R4 million.

She was the alleged executor of the funds.

Thobejane, who has concluded his testimony, also told the court that Tibana could pose a risk to the ongoing investigations if she is granted bail.

“The Mathabathas told me that they were contacted telephonically by accused number one up to a point where they blocked the number that was calling.”

The state argues that the accused used the proceeds to acquire several properties, including luxury vehicles.-Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana

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