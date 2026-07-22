Details of Sibanyoni’s attempted hit revealed at Matlala’s trial

Cross-examination of state witness Bethwell Cele in the attempted murder trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused has revealed that Cele is now employed by a company owned by businessman Joe Sibanyoni.

Cele, who is testifying in the High Court in Johannesburg, was working as a security guard at the Centurion Golf Estate in August 2022 when Sibanyoni and his entourage came under attack.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating the attempted murders of Sibanyoni, his former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, better known as DJ Vettys.

During cross-examination by attorney Nardus Grove, who represents accused the second accused, Musa Kekana, Cele was questioned about his current employment and the events surrounding the shooting.

Counsel: Have you never worked for him?

Cele: I worked for him through another company.

Counsel: So, you did work for Mr Sibanyoni. So, you still work for him?

Cele: I am not working directly for Mr Sibanyoni, he is not the one paying me. I am working for him through another company.

Cele says the vehicle transporting gunmen who shot at Sibanyoni had been trailing him before the botched hit.

Cele told the court he saw the alleged hitmen look at Sibanyoni’s car as it entered the estate, before making a U-turn and returning to open fire.

“It drove past the entrance, then it drove past the parking a little bit. Then it drove past the exit a bit, and then it made a U-turn to the right-hand side. Then it made U-turn and it drove into the entrance,” he explained.

High-profile attempted murder trial continues – 22 July 2026

