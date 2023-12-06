Court hears accused insured at least 40 extended family members

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Evidence led in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mahikeng in the North West revealed that Agnes Setshwantsho had insured at least 40 of her extended family members with five different insurance companies.

The SAPS’s Investigating officer Keshi Mabunda is testifying in Setshwantsho’s bail hearing and told the court that she had disclosed two addresses but they found at least five residences that belong to her.

Setshwantsho was arrested last month on suspicion that she had killed her niece. Her death was initially believed to be by natural causes. After receiving permission to exhume her body, a post mortem was conducted.

Setshwantsho was subsequently charged with murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice. Police also suspect that she killed her husband and two daughters who died under mysterious circumstances.

Police are yet to exhume their bodies.