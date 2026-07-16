Court interdict halts City of Joburg’s demolition of Marble Towers

The High Court in Johannesburg has granted an interim order preventing the City of Johannesburg and Executive Mayor Dada Morero from demolishing or interfering with structures at the Marble Towers building in the Johannesburg CBD.

This is pending an urgent hearing scheduled for Thursday at the city’s High Court.

The order follows an urgent application brought by the building’s owner Goldenrod Group.

Judge Stuart Wilson ruled that, pending an urgent hearing, the municipality may not demolish or damage any part of the property, enter the building for demolition purposes, or prevent lawful occupants from accessing the premises.

The court has also barred the city from using law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) or South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to carry out any demolition or removal of structures at the building until the matter is heard.

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