The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit in KwaZulu-Natal an order to seize a farm, known as Tigerkloof, in the Ingogo area near Newcastle valued at around R1.2 million.

The farm was allegedly used as a drug laboratory.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara says during a search operation in 2019, samples were seized.

She says tests confirmed that the types of exhibits found on the farm are similar to those found at the scene of a clandestine drug lab.

“AFU in KZN has obtained a forfeiture order from the Pietermaritzburg High Court for farm near Newcastle. The farm, which is valued at around R1.2 million and approximately 132 hectares was allegedly used as adrug laboratory. This order follows a preservation order which is served earlier this year in May. The farm will remain in the custody of the curator who will remain responsible thereof the money will be deposited to the criminal assets recovery account.”