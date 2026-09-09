Court grants Golden Arrow interdict against planned NUFAS strike

Golden Arrow Bus Services says the High Court in Cape Town has granted them an interdict against a planned strike by the National Union for All Sectors (NUFAS) set for Thursday.

Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the court order prevents the strike from going ahead and employees are required to report for duty.

She says Golden Arrow remains committed to engaging with organised labour through the appropriate processes.

NUFAS called the strike over the company’s application of disciplinary processes including the use of cameras to monitor the behaviour of bus drivers on the roads.

Golden Arrow maintains that the procedures are applied fairly.