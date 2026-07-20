Court grants forfeiture order linked to Tembisa Hospital looting

The High Court in Johannesburg has granted a forfeiture order relating to assets held by the alleged Hangwani Maumela syndicate into looting at Tembisa Hospital.

The order follows a preservation order granted by the court on the 14th of August last year, relating to property owned by members of the Maumela syndicate.

The properties, valued at approximately R326 million, include high end residential properties in affluent areas and several luxury vehicles.

The investigation into this matter was precipitated by the receipt of a report from the late Babita Deokaran, who was assassinated on the 23rd of August 2021.

Her report detailed suspected procurement irregularities within Tembisa Hospital’s supply chain management.

The applications by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) asset forfeiture unit (AFU) were premised on forensic investigations by a firm appointed to assist in the investigation concerning allegations of procurement fraud and corruption that took place at the hospital from January 2019 to August 2022.

Forensic investigations revealed a multitude of irregularities in the procurement processes, coupled with a manipulation of the processes in the awarding of contracts for the supply of goods and/or services to the hospital, which favoured entities associated with the syndicate.

Court finalises Maumela asset forfeiture order: