Retail giant, Clicks, has won an interim interdict against the members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from intimidating and threatening Clicks employees and customers as well as inciting violence against the company’s commercial operations.

EFF members are protesting nationwide over a controversial online hair advert which depicted black women’s hair as dry and damaged. Clicks has since removed the image and issued an apology.

The High Court in Johannesburg made the ruling following Monday's acts of vandalism at Clicks stores.





Speaking outside the Clicks store in Sandton, EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu says members and supporters will still be allowed to protest.

“We are protesting here. We are going to even protest inside the stores. We are not going to interrupt anyone, we are not going to disturb anyone, or assault anyone or do anything unlawful. The protest is lawful so if they want us to protest inside, let them open, we are going to protest inside.”

“We have got the constitutional right to protest anywhere we want to protest in SA. Our message is going to be very clear, let them open and then they are going to see that the protest is going to proceed in a manner that is peaceful. There has never been any violent act from the EFF,” adds Shivambu.

DA to lay charges against Malema

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will lay charges against EFF leader, Julius Malema, for incitement of violence and destruction of property following Monday’s acts of vandalism at Clicks stores.

Malema had taken to social media, calling on EFF members to close all Clicks stores countrywide over an online hair advert.

In the video below, EFF’s Godrich Gardee says they will continue with their peaceful protest:

The EFF’s Godrich Gardee is outside the Clicks Sandton store.

“They have never been involved in any violence, our fighters, unless they are provoked. Unless you know of some agent provocateurs that have been planted by Clicks or other organisations to come and spoil this good protest which is very peaceful against racism.”