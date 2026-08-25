Court dismisses hospital transfer request for Tete murder accused

The Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape has dismissed an application to have the alleged mastermind in the murder of boxing superstar, Zolani “Last born” Tete, be transferred to a public medical facility.

WATCH | Four suspects linked to the murder of boxing champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete have appeared in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court today. SABC News reporter Abongile Jantjies has the latest. pic.twitter.com/ME16Xgy3je — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 25, 2026

The 22-year-old man, who uses a wheelchair, faces a charge of murder and attempted murder in relation to the case. He was shot and paralaysed in July last year. His legal representative argues that his human rights are infringed upon due to the conditions in prison. Defence Advocate Mike Maseti says from the time of the arrest the accused has not had proper medical assistance and this in turn has affected his dignity.

“As a consequence of his condition, he needs to have his mother with him on a 24-hour basis to monitor all his movements, to trigger the passing of urine and assist when the bowel movement is in place. So, in that sense, our application is that he be detained at Cecelia Makhiwane or Frere Hospital.”

VIDEO | Four suspects in Zolani Tete murder case appear in court