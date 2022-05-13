The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has dismissed the application of former KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development and Tourism MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu and co-accused to have the charges against them dropped because of the state’s alleged delays in the criminal trial.

The two are facing charges of corruption, theft and money laundering to the value of R 28 Million.

The money was meant to be spent on hosting the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2012.

Although the the service providers were paid the money, the festival did not take place.

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Kara says, “The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed a Section 342A application by Mike Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused in relation to the criminal matter they are involved in.”

“The application alleged unreasonable delays by the State in the criminal trial. The 16 persons and companies in this matter face charges of corruption, theft and money laundering to the value of R28 million. The criminal trial proceedings have been provisionally adjourned to 03 October 2022.”

VIDEO: In September 2021, Mike Mabuyakhulu’s corruption case was postponed: