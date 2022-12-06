The High Court in Pretoria has declined an application for a further postponement of the pre-sentencing procedures of the five men convicted of murdering North West businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Judge Papi Mosopa told the applicants the matter has been on trial for years and he cannot allow any further delays.

The matter has adjourned until tomorrow to allow expert witnesses to present a report in mitigation of sentence. Mamelodi businessman Vusi Khekhe Mathibela, Sipho Hudla, Robert Mutapa and Bonginkosi Khumalo have been found guilty of the 2015 murder of Bozwana.

He was killed in a hail of bullets at the Garsfontein intersection, east of Pretoria.

His colleague Mpho Baloyi, who escaped with multiple gunshot wounds, was a key witness in the marathon trial that began five years ago.