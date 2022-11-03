The High Court in Bloemfontein has dismissed an application of some of the accused in the R24.9 million Nulane Investments fraud and corruption case to get more information from the state on the matter.

The accused Dinesh Patel, Ronica Ragavan, and a company, Islandsite Investment, had applied for further particulars to be furnished in the matter to show that they are ready for the trial which is set for January next year.

The accused face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The state alleges that Gupta family business associate, Iqbal Sharma, and the former heads of the provincial Rural Development Department Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi and Seipati Dhlamini, colluded to divert funds earmarked for rural development in the province.

The money was purportedly paid to Nulane Investments to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State Province’s flagship Mohoma Mobung project, on the basis that the company had unique skills to perform the work.

The former government officials are also charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

-Report by Kamogelo Seekoei, additional reporting by Aphumelele Mdlalane