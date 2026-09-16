Court dismisses ANC’s candidates lists application

The African National Congress (ANC) has lost its case in the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein in the Free State.

The matter between the ANC and the Electoral Commission (IEC) was brought after the party cited technical glitches on the commission’s system for failing to submit its councillor candidates before the August 28 deadline.

The IEC has since refuted the claim.

The ANC has vowed to appeal its case against the Electoral Commission(IEC).

Justice Lebogang Modiba is expected to give reasons for the dismissal in the next few days.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu says, “We have consistently maintained that this matter is not about seeking preferential treatment for the ANC, nor about asking the Electoral Commission to change the rules for the benefit of our organisation.”

“It concerns the legal status of candidate information that the ANC maintains was captured into the IEC’s electronic system before the prescribed deadline. Having considered the judgment, the ANC will exercise its legal rights and pursue the appropriate appeal process.”

Bhengu adds, “Our legal representatives will engage the court on the legal questions arising from the judgment. We call on all ANC members, leaders, and supporters to remain calm and disciplined, and to refrain from public commentary that could prejudice or interfere with the ongoing legal process.”