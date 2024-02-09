Court deems sex worker killer’s confession admissible

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court has ruled that the confession made by alleged serial rapist and murderer Sifiso Mkhwanazi to his father Mark Khumalo is admissible as evidence of the court.

Mkhwanazi confessed to his father that he had murdered and killed sex workers. The women’s bodies were discovered at his father’s panel-beating workshop in 2022.

Judge Cassim Moosa ruled on the trial-within-a-trial on Friday morning.

The 21-year-old faces six charges of murder, and seven charges of rape, among others.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi | Murder accused takes the stand