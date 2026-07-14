Court approves extradition of Zimbabwean activist Masiwa

A South African court has ruled in favour of extraditing prominent Zimbabwean political activist Wellington Masiwa.

The ruling has sparked debate across the Southern African region over asylum protections and judicial independence.

Masiwa, widely known by his alias Comrade Nyokayemabhunu, has been a vocal critic of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his reported efforts to extend his term of office to 2030 beyond the country’s existing constitutional limits.

Speaking to the SABC in an exclusive interview from the holding cells, Masiwa said he fears for his safety if extradited to Zimbabwe.

Masiwa says, “When I joined politics, I know that sometimes you can die- I’m ready for everything, if they’re going to kill me- they can kill me. But I’m fearing for my life, as I know that I’m dealing with the people who are very cruel- because now I listened to the judgment and they are saying I have to go to Zimbabwe, but if I can go to Zimbabwe, let it be. But that is my fear- because I know what is going to happen when I arrive there…”

He says, “I am the target. So, they want to take me to Zimbabwe, what is going to happen when I arrive there is not good. Maybe you’re going to hear one of the days that comrade Nyokayemabhunu is dead.”

The extradition ruling has renewed debate over the protection of political asylum seekers and the independence of judicial processes in the region.